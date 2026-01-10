Credit: The Zach Gelb Show, 365 Sports

Zach Gelb was one of several hosts who left Infinity Sports Network.

It didn’t take the sports talk host very long to find his landing spot.

It was announced on Friday that Gelb is joining 365 Sports and Rogue Media Network as part of their burgeoning lineup. His new show will air weekdays from 2:00–4:00 p.m. Eastern on YouTube and wherever podcasts are found.

🚨 The Zach Gelb Show is back! I’m joining 365 Sports & Rogue Media Network. 🚨 Will be live weekdays from 2-4 PM Eastern & we start on Monday! Can watch live & subscribe here: https://t.co/BT0VLyMloY Can’t wait to talk to you all again & much thanks to Cory Dickman, John… pic.twitter.com/vZP0kVhI9Z — Zach Gelb (@ZachGelb) January 9, 2026

Gelb joined Infinity Sports Network in 2018, when it was known as CBS Sports Radio, and initially hosted weekend overnight shows before moving to the afternoon drive slot. The Zach Gelb Show held the network’s 3-6 p.m. ET timeslot from January 2024 until this past December. The Temple graduate has also previously hosted radio programs across various networks and stations, including SiriusXM, WIP, WFAN, WPEN-FM, and WNJE.

365 Sports began as a podcast network offering analysis and coverage of Texas high school, college, and professional sports. It was acquired by multimedia company Rogue Media Network last March. According to a release, the move meant Rogue was “poised to offer an even wider range of engaging sports content, including live broadcasts, podcasts, and digital coverage.” It appears bringing over Gelb is another step in that process.

Gelb isn’t the only former Infinity Sports Network to find a new home. David Shepard landed at SiriusXM NBA Radio after his exit. Maggie Gray and Andrew Perloff have also teased a new iteration of their show coming soon.