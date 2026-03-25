Screen grab: ‘Bussin’ With The Boys’

Update: Shortly after the publication of this article, curiously, the entirety of the quotes on the topic of Bussin’ With the Boys opting not to work with Netflix was removed from Barrett Media interview. Because the original source has removed them, Awful Announcing has removed these quotes as well and adjusted the headline and focus of the piece.

As Netflix made a flurry of deals at the end of 2025 to license popular video podcasts, Bussin’ With the Boys was one of the biggest sports shows to not take the plunge.

Will Compton and Taylor Lewan, the podcast’s hosts, did, however, sign on to be contributors at ESPN throughout the football season. The two became part of the regular rotation on Get Up with Mike Greenberg and have also appeared on The Pat McAfee Show.

As Bussin’ continues to expand, the hosts are now being exposed to a more mainstream sports audience on ESPN as well.

Compton credited the Worldwide Leader for exploring deals with digital stars like him and Lewan, while also making a strange claim about the network’s future.

“ESPN has done a tremendous job of listening to the audience. Whether or not they get hate or love, everyone thought this time last year ESPN was going to die,” Compton told Barrett. “All the moves they’ve made, us being a small piece. ESPN has done a great job keeping their ear to the ground and listening to what the consumer wants and adapting along the way. There’s a new wave of these brands collaborating with each other because it works.”

While ESPN has certainly made a concerted effort to hire or partner with more digital stars, Compton’s point overstates the situation. There was no inciting event last spring that would have made anyone fear ESPN’s demise.

A show like Get Up might gain a little cultural cache by bringing Compton and Lewan on, but the Bussin’ hosts — and other digital stars, including McAfee, Josh Pate, and Katie Feeney, who have been hired in recent years — are by no means propping the company up.

The company takes plenty of flak online and may not be sports fans’ favorite media company, but it is, without a doubt, the biggest one. Even as cord-cutters damage its business and “new media” sucks up the oxygen, ESPN remains dominant.