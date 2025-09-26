Photo Credit: Talkin’ Giants on YouTube

WFAN host Shaun Morash has never been shy to voice his bold opinions on the New York Giants. And now, in addition to his work at WFAN, Morash will be joining another outlet to voice his takes on all things Giants football.

In a post on X from the Talkin’ Giants social media account, Justin Penik, the host of the Talkin’ Giants podcast, shared that Morash would be joining him two times a week moving forward as a co-host on the podcast, a responsibility that will include a game preview episode in the latter half of each week and a game recap episode on Sundays.

“This Sunday, it’s a new era of Giants football, kicking off the the Jaxson Dart era. And we’re also kicking off a new era of at Talkin’ Giants. Shaun Morash of WFAN is going to be the next co-host with me,” said Penik. “He’s going to join me on game recaps on Sundays whenever the Giants play to give a reaction, and we’re going to go live on YouTube. And he’s also going to join me at the back end of the week for game preview shows as well. I’ll still do a midweek show as well.

“Shaun being part of the main afternoon drive show, on a network, WFAN, that is recognized across the world is awesome. I am excited by this because he is excited by what we are going to do together. And what we are going to be together is we’re going to be fans. We’re gonna live and die with every game. We’re gonna live and die with every moment. And I hope you are there with us. I hope you join us. Welcome, Shaun Morash, new era for Talkin’ Giants. Let’s go Giants, let’s win a football game on Sunday.”

It’s a new era for Giants football with Jaxson Dart and it’s a new era for this show. @ShaunMorash will be our next co-host joining me twice a week! Appreciate you all let’s win some games. pic.twitter.com/GTQEB6OvoO — Talkin’ Giants (@TalkinGiants) September 25, 2025

Following the news, Morash expressed his excitement about the collaboration moving forward in his own post on X.

“Some Career News,” wrote Morash. “I am linking up with @JomboyMedia and I am now going to be the co host of Talkin’ Giants with @JustinPenik. Looking forward to the Jaxson Dart era come join us every week everywhere podcasts are available! I will continue my work of course at @WFAN660.”

Some Career News. I am linking up with @JomboyMedia and I am now going to be the co host of Talkin’ Giants with @JustinPenik. Looking forward to the Jaxson Dart era come join us every week everywhere podcasts are available! I will continue my work of course at @WFAN660 https://t.co/nQTeUcEyjJ — Shaun Morash (@ShaunMorash) September 25, 2025

This collaboration announcement further expands on a partnership that came earlier this month between Jomboy Media and WFAN that resulted in WFAN using Jomboy’s content for a weekly baseball radio show, mainly focused on the New York Yankees.

It will be interesting to see how Morash fits on the new era of Talkin’ Giants. But given his track record of extremely opinionated Giants takes, it certainly profiles to bring an element of hard-hitting bold takes to the podcast moving forward.

It didn’t take long for Morash to get his time on the Talkin’ Giants started, as he made his podcast debut on Friday to preview the Giants Week 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.