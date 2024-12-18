Credit: Match Point

Podcasting, perhaps the most mockable medium out there, is getting the mockumentary treatment.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, former NFL stars Vernon Davis and Omar Bolden will star in an upcoming mockumentary style comedy series titled Match Point. The former Denver Broncos teammates will play the lead roles Max (Davis) and Anthony (Bolden), two former tennis stars who are launching a new podcast together.

Per the report, “The series follows their behind-the-scenes efforts to launch the podcast alongside a high-strung producer (Ashley Haas) and a ratings-obsessed talent booker (Rob Gordon), all while dealing with pushy executives and a dysfunctional crew.”

The concept seems pretty spot on. In 2024, everyone is willing to admit just how ridiculous it is that every person with a couple hours of free time each week has a podcast. Athletes (and ex-athletes) certainly aren’t exempt from that statement. There are plenty of great athlete-led podcasts out there, but there are also plenty that you’ve probably never heard of.

Match Point seems to be poking fun at that. A satirical commentary on the current state of podcasting is probably overdue.

This isn’t Davis’ first rodeo when it comes to film either. Since hanging up the cleats in 2019, Davis has earned credits in over a dozen projects including Morgan Freeman’s The Ritual Killer and Jon Heder’s Plan B.

“I’m excited about the unique blend of comedy and mockumentary in this project,” Davis said. “It’s a fresh take on podcasting like you’ve never seen before. Bringing all of us together in this format creates a one-of-a-kind experience, and I can’t wait for viewers to enjoy it.”

Interestingly, the project will stream on both Apple TV+ and Amazon’s Prime Video, with a release date set for February 11th of next year, two days following the Super Bowl.

