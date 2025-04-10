Photo Credit: New Heights

Travis Kelce is a generous guy who has done plenty of charity work around the Kansas City community, but he spoke out Wednesday to refute a recent “nonsense” story that made false claims about his charitable efforts.

Kelce tackled the issue on his New Heights podcast. Last month, the Daily Mail ran a story headlined “Revealed: Travis Kelce’s stunning $3.3 million gesture to combat homelessness in Kansas City.” The report claimed Kelce was making the large donation to benefit the charity Foster Love, and it would create a 6,500-square-foot facility for homeless youth.

Many, including ESPN’s Pat McAfee, had praised the Kansas City Chiefs star for his generosity. Kelce set the record straight.

“I gotta make a little statement in the ‘Don’t believe everything you read kids’ category, realm that you see online,” Kelce said. “Some false claims were thrown out there that I was doing something in the community that I was not. I’m not even going to talk about it specifically, I don’t want to bring any more attention to that whole nonsense and article and all that stuff.

“But if you ever want to know exactly what I’m doing in the community, just go to 87 & Running.org,” he continued, referring to his non-profit organization. “We’re always trying to get out there, get in the Kansas City communities, in the Cleveland community, but this time, I wasn’t doing what was falsely claimed by the social channels or outlets posting all this AI stuff.”

Kelce gave a shoutout to McAfee for his praise, even if the story was false.

“So just wanted to set the record straight, appreciate everybody for always trying to show — especially Pat McAfee, he’s always trying to look out for the guys, guys and women in the sports world,” Kelce said.

A number of outlets aggregated the story after the Daily Mail’s initial piece. That raises the obvious question: How could the Daily Mail get the story so wrong?

Foster Love, a nationwide non-profit organization based in California, made a social media post and posted a story on its website announcing a donation from Kelce.

Both the social media post and story have since been deleted.