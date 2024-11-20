Travis and Jason Kelce had a good laugh about Mike Tyson flashing his bare butt Friday night. Photo Credit: New Heights

Travis and Jason Kelce were busy talking about the NFL on this week’s New Heights podcast when the conversation bizarrely turned to an unexpected topic: Mike Tyson’s naked butt.

Tyson, of course, accidentally flashed his bare cheeks after an interview before Friday night’s big fight against Jake Paul. The video quickly went viral.

The Kelce brothers were talking about Netflix’s slate of Christmas Day NFL games, when Jason mentioned he hoped the streaming service figures out the technical issues that frustrated fans during the Tyson-Paul fight (and even sparked a class action lawsuit).

“My s*** got froze literally on Mike Tyson’s cheeks,” Travis said. “I immediately sent that to f****** everyone. That was the funniest s*** ever.”

“I’m kind of embarrassed that I watched this to begin with. I should have known better,” Jason said. “The moment I saw that clip on social media. I didn’t think Mike was going to win before, but I knew when I saw those cheeks he wasn’t going to win. You lose your glutes, lose your game. He’s got an old man ass in that photo.”

“How are you supposed to keep your glutes past like 40?” Travis asked.

“Listen, he could still whip my ass,” Jason said.

“I don’t know man, that was some funny a** shit. Hopefully, Netflix, though, back to the point, can figure out …” Travis said, steering the conversation back to the NFL.

“Figure out the streaming for Christmas Day,” Jason said.

“Yes, because I was pretty pissed,” Travis said.

[New Heights]