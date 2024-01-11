Tiger Woods has done almost everything possible on a golf course in his legendary career, so to say he did something he’d never done before this week is a revelation.

But Woods did just that, winning an impromptu driving contest — while hitting the ball from his knees.

The legend appeared on the Fore Play Golf podcast Tuesday, and the hosts were obviously thrilled to have him. The podcast showed Woods arriving at the golf course to meet the hosts, with an image of a tiger super-imposed over his golf cart.

After some jokes about how nervous they were to meet the icon (“I’m just going to throw up in front of Tiger Woods” … “I can’t feel the ground” … “My heart rate is so high”) Woods started by offering some golf tips. After host Trent Ryan pushed a shot right, Woods simply said, “Easy fix,” and had him move the ball forward in his stance.

The average golfer almost certainly picked up some useful advice from Tiger. Then came the highlight of the show. After host Sam “Riggs” Bozoian hit a long drive, Woods said, “All right, long drive contest.” He got down on his knees and sent a scorching drive right down the middle of the fairway, easily beating Riggs’ distance.

When you outdrive your buddies from your knees. ? Is there anything @tigerwoods can’t do? Head over to the @ForePlayPod feed and watch the man himself give the guys some pointers with #Qi10Driver. #TeamTaylorMade pic.twitter.com/3CU9pcyvIS — TaylorMade Golf (@TaylorMadeGolf) January 10, 2024

“You’re sicko,” Riggs said.

“I really haven’t been able to hit drives off my legs very often,” Woods admitted.

It’s just the latest in a flurry of viral golf videos to take the internet by storm.

[GolfWeek.USAToday.com; Photo Credit: Fore Play Golf]