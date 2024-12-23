It’s time for another episode of The Play-By-Play, Awful Announcing’s weekly sports media news podcast.
On the latest episode, Awful Announcing managing editor Sean Keeley joins Ben Axelrod and Brendon Kleen to review the 2024 Awfulies, including the following awards:
- Person of the Year
- Best and worst moments
- Best personalities
- Best and worst in television
- Best and worst in radio and podcasts
The Play-By-Play is available anywhere podcasts can be found, including Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music, as well as in video form on the Awful Announcing YouTube page. If you’re so inclined, please subscribe, rate, and review!