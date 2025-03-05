It’s time for another episode of The Play-By-Play, Awful Announcing’s weekly sports media news podcast.
On the latest episode, Awful Announcing’s Ben Axelrod and Brendon Kleen discuss:
- The ongoing controversy regarding “the face of the NBA” and the feud between Stephen A. Smith and LeBron James.
- Sports’ relationship with President Donald Trump in his second term
- Why John Cena’s heel turn has resulted in mainstream sports coverage
