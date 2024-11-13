The Play-By-Play

It’s time for another episode of The Play-By-Play, Awful Announcing’s weekly sports media news podcast.

On the latest episode, Awful Announcing’s Brendon Kleen and Ben Axelrod discuss:

Drew Brees’ apparent return to sports media.

The Athletic’s Chris Vannini joins the show to discuss his survey of College GameDay viewers.

The ongoing feud between Barstool Sports and country music star Zach Bryan.

Needless monologues in sports podcasts.

