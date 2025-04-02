It’s time for another episode of The Play-By-Play, Awful Announcing’s weekly sports media news podcast.
On the latest episode, Awful Announcing’s Ben Koo joins Ben Axelrod and Brendon Kleen to discuss:
- The ongoing feud between LeBron James and Stephen A. Smith
- CBS’ football broadcast booth shakeup
- Peter Schrager joining ESPN
- Zach Lowe joining The Ringer
- Dave Portnoy’s place in politics
The Play-By-Play is available anywhere podcasts can be found, including Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music, as well as in video form on the Awful Announcing YouTube page. If you’re so inclined, please subscribe, rate, and review!