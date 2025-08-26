Screengrab via New Heights on YouTube

Taylor Swift broke the internet in her podcast appearance on New Heights with boyfriend Travis Kelce and his brother Jason. And now the feat has been recorded for the history books in the Guinness Book of World Records.

Swift’s longform podcast appearance with the Kelce Brothers on New Heights was arguably one of the biggest pop culture events of the summer. The pop icon went in-depth on her relationship, getting her music back, and the success of the Eras Tour, granting access and insights into her professional and personal life that have never been heard before. All of this was in addition to the real purpose of the podcast appearance, which was to reveal her newest studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, which releases later this fall.

And the premiere stream of the podcast was so popular that it actually crashed YouTube towards the end of the episode, with the full thing finally being uploaded hours later.

But now that popularity has also been recorded for posterity by the Guinness Book of World Records.

The New Heights episode featuring Swift has now officially set the record for the most concurrent streams “most concurrent views for a podcast on YouTube” with a total of 1.3 million.

It’s an incredible accomplishment for everyone involved and shows just how powerful the Swifties are as a force. But it also shows just how successful Jason and Travis Kelce have been in building New Heights into a podcast powerhouse. It was already one of the most successful podcasts in the entire industry (not just in sports) and after landing Taylor Swift it’s hard to see it slowing down anytime soon.

As far as the future goes, Taylor Swift could take her newfound love of bread baking and try to challenge for her next Guinness World Record. The largest loaf of bread was prepared by a Brazilian man in 2008 and comes in at 3,463.46 pounds. We believe in you, Taylor.