Credit: The 89 Show

Steve Smith, Sr. and Cam Newton are teammates once more.

Smith is moving his podcast/YouTube program, The 89 Show, to Blue Wire Podcasts, which is also the home of Newton’s 4th & 1. The network also hosts shows featuring other former athletes, such as Penny Hardaway and Dwight Howard.

Blue Wire founder and CEO Kevin Jones confirmed the deal to Front Office Sports’ Michael McCarthy, noting that it was for multiple years, but financial terms were not disclosed.