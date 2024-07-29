Photo credit: The Stephen A. Smith Show

While some people might hate what Skip Bayless did to the sports media industry, Stephen A. Smith gives him credit.

In the wake of the recent news that Bayless will reportedly depart FS1 later this summer, the godfather of debate TV labeled himself the most hated man in sports media. And while Bayless might not mind the label, it’s one that Stephen A. Smith doesn’t think is deserved.

“In terms of being hated, I don’t think Skip cares,” Smith said on his latest podcast episode. “As a matter of fact, in some instances, I think he takes it as a badge of honor. But I’m gonna tell you something that all of us should appreciate about Skip Bayless.”

Smith proceeded to call Bayless a pioneer in the sports media industry, crediting his former First Take partner for spawning a format that paved the way for many successful sports media personalities and careers.

“When we look at the world of podcasting and sports talk, Skip Bayless is one of the pioneers,” Smith said. “So many people pay too much attention lamenting what he said. Hating on LeBron James, the love affair with Tim Tebow, and his fixation on the Cowboys… you know what you missed? If he didn’t do what he did, how would we have been able to do what we do?”

“If a white older guy like Skip Bayless wasn’t willing to take the positions that he took while inviting people to sit opposite of him and challenge him on so many different issues, would debate television be what it is?” Smith asked. “See, a lot of times we get caught up in thinking about what that person is saying. Sometimes, it’s the platform they provide.”

Debate television probably wouldn’t be what it is without Skip Bayless. And not just sports debate, that goes for cable news too. But not everybody views that as the positive that Stephen A. Smith apparently does.

Bayless may have made a TV career out of attempting to crush every opposing opinion that he meets, but Smith wants to give him credit for choosing to platform those opposing opinions. Smith has continued that approach by offering First Take’s platform up to people with different expertise and opinions than his own.

“There’s certain things that don’t need to come out of my mouth,” Smith admitted. “But I have an obligation to provide the platform for it to come out of the mouth of others. At least a part of that was Skip Bayless… you can think whatever you want about Skip Bayless when it comes to a lot of things… but at least remember that. A lot of people have benefited from a platform he helped pioneer.”

[The Stephen A. Smith Show]