ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith has recently been answering more and more non-sports related questions as of late on The Stephen A. Smith Show, whether it be about the movie Cars or which Pokémon most resembles him. This trend continued on Wednesday, but not without Smith roasting the fan who sent the question on social media.

Smith took to social media to ask for fan questions ahead of his recording of The Stephen A. Smith Show, asking his followers for questions about anything.

“Good morning and happy Wednesday! Send me questions to answer when I record The Stephen A. Smith Show later today… anything works.”

This led to a Twitter/X user by the name of @Greg16676935420 asking him a hypothetical question about which animals he would want to defend him in a battle.

“You’re in an arena with: 50 hawks, 10 crocodiles, 3 brown bears, 15 wolves, 1 hunter w/rifle, 7 cape buffalo, 10,000 rats, 5 gorillas, and 4 lions. Pick 2 to defend you while the others attack you. Goal is to survive one hour,” wrote Greg.

Well, Greg’s question was answered by Stephen A. on his show. But first, Smith roasted Greg for his long Twitter/X username that may or not be his phone number.

“Are y’all ready for this question? Are y’all ready for this question? And by the way, something is wrong with this kid Greg. What are you doing? Giving out your phone number looking for a woman? @Greg16676935420, that’s a number. You looking for a honey? Is that what you are doing? ‘You have my number, all you have to do is look at my Twitter handle’? Really, come on brother.”

He then went on to actually answer the question from Greg.

“Are y’all ready for this from me? Lions are the king of the jungle. I’m rolling with the Lions. And then y’all ready for this? 10,000 rats. I didn’t say mice, I said rats. I don’t know too many things in life that will stick around to fight 10,000 rats. Lets get that out the way.”

Stephen A. then went on to break down exactly how these rats would go on to defeat each of the other animals in this scenario.

“I can pretty much guarantee you, it won’t be the one hunter with the rifle. You ain’t gonna get 5 of them rats. What about the 9,995 left coming at you? Good luck with that. You don’t want no pieces of that. The crocodiles, you could say that. But that’s you in the water, not on land. Three brown bears, please, they ain’t trying to fight no rats. 15 wolves, they ain’t trying to do it either. Seven cape buffalo, only seven of y’all? The minute you see them nipping away at your heels and stuff, you are going to run like the elephants do. So let’s get that out the way. Five gorillas, come on now. So the lions and the 10,000 rats. I don’t see how you are gonna beat that. That’s easy to me.”

It was a pretty great breakdown of this hypothetical question by Stephen A. But understandably, plenty of viewers of the show disagreed with his answer.

