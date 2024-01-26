Photo credit: The Stephen A. Smith Show

After hearing Stephen A. Smith break down the movie Cars with proficiency on his podcast, it’s not crazy to wonder if he takes a similar interest in Pokémon.

On the latest episode of The Stephen A. Smith Show, the podcast host responded to a few listener questions, including one about Pokémon. “Which one you taking?” the question asked, featuring pictures of Bulbasaur, Charmander and Squirtle.

It’s a question nearly every person who grew up in the ‘90s had to answer at one point or another. And while it’s hard to imagine Stephen A. Smith playing or collecting Pokémon during commercial breaks on First Take, it once seemed similarly farfetched to hear him break down the movie Cars like it was the ‘96 Chicago Bulls. If Smith is a Cars aficionado, why not Pokémon?



“What the hell are these? Balbasaur? Bulbasour? Shamander? Or the Squirtle?” he asked while reading the question. “These are Pokémons? I guess that’s what it is.”

Apparently, Smith’s knowledge of kids’ games, movies and shows falls short of Pokémon. But even though the ESPN host doesn’t know anything about Pokémon, he still crafted a perfect response.

“You know what I’m gonna say? Shamander,” Smith said, referring to Charmander. “That’s who I would take. Because it reminds me of me because of the forehead.”

Perfect answer, the resemblance is uncanny. And this is exactly why Stephen A. Smith wants to debate Donald Trump. He might not know anything about the question being asked, but he’s still quick and witty enough to craft an answer that resonates. Like Shamander.

Amazingly, Trump looks exactly like the Pokémon Gumshoos. America needs this to happen, a debate between Stephen A. Smith and Donald Trump followed by a Pokémon battle between Charmander and Gumshoos.

