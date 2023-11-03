Credit: Stephen A. Smith on YouTube

The engagement of Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan, the sports-adjacent tabloid story that has taken the internet by storm, keeps giving, and Stephen A. Smith couldn’t help but give his reaction on Thursday’s edition of his podcast.

Following an interview Jordan and Pippen (sigh) gave to Pablo Torre this week at Meadowlark Media, Smith chimed in to emphasize that Pippen deserves the blame and scrutiny more than anyone else in the messy situation with origins in the NBA’s greatest dynasty.

“She did not commit a crime. She did not break any laws. She’s not trifling or anything like that, like some of y’all would say,” Smith explained. “But can we at least acknowledge it’s uncomfortable for a multitude of people?”

Smith explained that Marcus Jordan pursuing an attractive, successful older woman is understandable. And that Michael Jordan can only control his son so much. And that Scottie Pippen, who went through a divorce with Larsa in 2019, has little role in how his ex-wife moves forward.

Instead, it’s Larsa as the older woman with longer ties to the Jordan family during the Chicago Bulls dynasty, who has more to answer for.

“I have no doubt that there had to have been, over the course of all those years (Jordan and Pippen) played together, a time when her and the kids were around Michael and his kids,” Smith said.

He then turned his attention to Larsa directly.

“There’s nothing inside of you that went, hmm, ‘I really, really like what I see’?” he asked. “It’s not a crime, it’s not a crime … but why are we talking about Michael Jordan?”

In many ways, Smith’s rant was made to defend MJ, who he knows personally. And to rehash the falling-out of the 1990s Bulls. After all, even the world-dominating Stephen A. Smith can’t avoid a good, old-fashioned sports radio debate.

But, he believes that anyone who has an issue with the relationship should blame Larsa most.

“The only person close to wrong in all of this is Larsa,” he added. “And I’m not saying she is. To each his own. Happiness is happiness and life is too short, man. Whatever it takes to be happy.”

He continued:

“If you’re not really hurting anybody else, go be happy. But if we’re going to point the finger of blame anywhere, it ain’t with the fellas.”

Considering The Real Housewives of Miami is starting soon and features the new couple and their wedding is expected to follow soon, this story isn’t going anywhere. But Smith wants people’s energy channeled in the right direction. And not at his GOAT.

