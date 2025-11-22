Screengrab via YouTube

Last year, Stephen A. Smith torched Jason Whitlock in one of the most epic podcast rants in the history of the spoken word.

While the sequel isn’t quite as bombastic as the original, it is still an extraordinary piece of audio that shows just how much disdain and disrespect there is between the two personalities.

Round 2 in the Stephen A. Smith vs Jason Whitlock feud stemmed from Whitlock’s appearance on a podcast with Sage Steele. While he also called himself the greatest sportswriter ever, in what may be one of the most incredible pieces of self-parody we’ve ever seen, he also decided to take another run at the First Take star. Whitlock alleged that Smith has changed his story about his upbringing and is willing to do anything to advance his career.

And as we all know, Stephen A. Smith will always respond if called out. And when it comes to Jason Whitlock, you can almost tell that he relishes in the opportunity to hold nothing back.

Stephen a smith takes the gloves off and goes off on Jason Whitlock after his recent sage Steele interview were he attacked his credibility by questioning his origin story pic.twitter.com/cDSotmudIT — joebuddenclips/fanpage (@chatnigga101) November 22, 2025

Here are just a few of the Stephen A. Smith comments denigrating Jason Whitlock from this rant…

“He brings up God a lot. Tell me what’s God-like about what he does. He talks smack about people, he ventures into the personal, he swears up and down he knows stuff he can’t possibly know. He does all of these things. And he hides behind a cloth of truth is what he’s trying to swear that it is. But never telling the truth about himself. How were you acting before you got a job at Blaze TV? What proclivities did you have, Jason Whitlock? We can talk about other people’s personal life, but you don’t want to get into yours, right? Looking like a damn walrus. This is who you are. The lying ass that you are.”

“You know you’re the dude that slides tape recorders under hotel doors to try to listen to athlete conversations. That’s the dude you were. You’re the dude that sits up there and lied all the time every chance you get and going about the business undermining people in your professional career.”

“You know why you don’t see Jason Whitlock there? Because he can’t show up in public. Because he’s scared of what’s going to happen to him. Because that’s how many enemies he has because of all the lies that he has told, especially about Black people. This is the devil in the flesh. I’m talking right now to the people who work with him. Y’all are next… he turns on everybody. He will lie, he will deceive, he will do everything. Satan is his father.”

And that’s just within the first three minutes. It goes on for twenty minutes more. Stephen A. Smith then went on to say that Jason Whitlock called his pastor to confront him and get him on his show to talk about Smith’s personal life. And then came more shock and awe.

“This is who he is because he’s useless. He’s just blowing into the wind with the breath that he has left in his fat ass body. This is who he is, ok?”

“Jason Whitlock is hurting because I’m where he wants to be.”

“When he talks about politics, nobody cares. When he gives social commentary about issues that doesn’t pertain to one of us, nobody cares. When he talks about journalism, nobody cares.”

“Remember one time he was at Fox and he was upset that he couldn’t have this parking space or whatever. Why do I bring it up? Because it’s a funny story. Because he wanted to look and see what parking spot it was and it was a parking spot for Skip Bayless. And he had a problem with it. What he didn’t tell you, I almost croaked, because he got on his knees to look under the car to see whose parking spot it was and his big behind was struggling to get up. That’s why they still laugh about that stuff.”

Stephen A. Smith then concluded the rant by comparing their followings on social media, their television ratings, and trashing Whitlock’s past and present career. He declared the only way that Whitlock stays relevant is through talking about people he once worked with.

While the easy thing to do would be to say that it is not even worth Stephen A. Smith or anybody else responding to Jason Whitlock in 2025, that would rob us of podcasts like this. And really, who would want that?