At 79 years old, Robert De Niro’s acting career might not be what it once was, but it’s what the renowned actor still can do that has Stephen A. Smith very excited.

Last week, during an interview with ET Canada’s Brittnee Blair, De Niro’s six kids were brought up, prompting the 79-year-old actor to casually announce that he recently fathered his seventh child. And on the latest episode of his Know Mercy podcast, Stephen A. Smith addressed the big news.

“At the age of 79, he just had his seventh child. There are some people out there that are appalled,” Smith said, citing those who question De Niro’s ability to be a viable father as he gets up there in age. But Smith is not one of those people who are appalled. In fact, Smith was quite excited over the news, believing De Niro’s sexual prowess at 79 should serve as a sort of inspiration for others.

“That’s fantastic, do you have any idea what kind of hope that gives to men everywhere?” Smith asked. “That you could be 79 years of age and you still got it going on? Ladies, you see? You talk about the male ego, and you talk about what you know about the male ego, but it’s amazing how, sporadically, periodically, you either don’t feed it, or you’re oblivious to it.”

Is Smith encouraging women to keep feeding the male ego? Or is he just happy to learn the male ego can still be fed at 79 years old?

“So let Stephen A. help you out,” Smith continued. “When you’re 79 and you still want to do that, wanting to do it alone is an accomplishment. Because when you’re in this rat race called the real world, you can be in your 50s and lose interest, your 40s, your 30s, damn sure your 60s. You’re 79, you’re approaching 80 and you’re still getting it on?”

This quickly started to feel like a peek into the style and type of comedy Smith will be using for his monologue if he ever reaches his career aspiration of becoming Jimmy Kimmel’s successor. Smith proceeded to applaud De Niro with a slow and genuine clap for still getting it on at 79.

“You should be very pleased, stay healthy. Stay around as much as you can,” Smith said. “For all those people out there hating on you, Robert De Niro, bump them. Live your life, my brother. Live your life.”

The round of applause means something coming from Smith, the self-declared “Love Doctor,” a hat he used to wear when giving relationship advice to the audience on his ESPN Radio shows and short-lived ESPN+ project, Stephen A’s World.

