Credit: ESPN

Stan Verrett and longtime SportsCenter partner Neil Everett are launching a new show together next week on the popular streaming platform Twitch.That may have raised some eyebrows among sports fans that are used to getting their content through traditional means like television or radio, or even from more modern mediums like podcasting, but it is one that Verrett stands firmly by.

In response to a column written by Front Office Sports’ Ryan Glasspiegel criticizing the SportsCenter legends for taking their new product to a new platform, Verrett defended the idea of streaming on Twitch, citing the availability of the show on other major platforms, and the ability to capture a younger audience.

The preview episode of @stanandneilshow is already available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube and anywhere else you get podcasts. ALL shows will be available there. In ADDITION, the show will be live on Twitch before it posts to the other platforms. Lots of sports content on… https://t.co/u3WxENm9ay — stan verrett (@stanverrett) September 2, 2025

And we are excited about being on Twitch. Younger consumers are there. We hope they will join us and stick with us for the long haul. Plus, the folks at Twitch have been extremely supportive already, before we even stream our first show. — stan verrett (@stanverrett) September 2, 2025

“The preview episode of Stan and Neil Show is already available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube and anywhere else you get podcasts. ALL shows will be available there. In ADDITION, the show will be live on Twitch before it posts to the other platforms,” Verrett wrote. “Lots of sports content on Twitch. Sports radio shows from Chicago, Dallas, and Houston already stream there. And there are tons of European and other international soccer shows there. Join us on your platform of choice.

“And we are excited about being on Twitch. Younger consumers are there,” he continued. “We hope they will join us and stick with us for the long haul. Plus, the folks at Twitch have been extremely supportive already, before we even stream our first show.”

While it might seem odd seeing both Verrett and Everett chop it up on the same platform people go to watch Call of Duty streams, the duo is meeting a younger audience where they are. And given that the show will be available on all other major podcast platforms, the Twitch element of the show isn’t all that relevant, unless you want to tune in live.

The Stan and Neil Show debuts next Monday, Sept. 9.