(From left to right) Pablo Torre, Gilbert Arenas, Bill Simmons, Kylie Kelce and Andy Roddick. Edit by Liam McGuire, Comeback Media.

Is “podcast” a four-letter word now?

Since our inaugural Sports Podcast Power List last year, when we wrote that the sports podcast was “as big as ever” and highlighted the cottage industry sprouting up around sports podcasting and its push into video, the industry has moved quickly in that direction. No longer merely a niche, sports podcasts are quickly becoming the primary delivery mechanism of sports content.

What was forecasted with Disney’s pioneering deal to license The Pat McAfee Show for its midday slot is becoming reality: a new marketplace in which podcasts are replacing daytime talk shows, late-night variety shows, and postgame studio shows. A recent partnership between Netflix and Spotify to bring a package of podcasts featuring most of The Ringer’s slate signals that this marketplace is a go.

As a result, hosts don’t want to be boxed in by the idea of a “podcast.” They see the potential to become a television show, a livestream, even a radio product. Podcasts and digital video shows are cheaper than most traditional TV products, and in theory, can be shot from anywhere.

Television is, at the same time, starting to look a lot more like podcasts. Fox News and ESPN2 air podcasts live on-air each day, while guests and even hosts on nearly every network in America beam in from remote locations. Relaxed, or as most hosts insist, “authentic” conversation shows are now the dominant form of long-form content, all branching off the original idea behind a podcast.

The lines will continue to blur between formats and platforms, but it is a fascinating time to take a snapshot of the sports podcast space.

Without further ado, here is the latest edition of our Awful Announcing Sports Podcast Power List.

Bill Simmons – Founder, The Ringer

Nobody should be surprised to see that The Bill Simmons Podcast was once again the foundation of an industry-altering deal between Netflix and Spotify. The show remains a newsmaking hit, and Simmons’ eye for talent and mind for innovation continues to chart a course for the industry he helped build. Just as he proved podcasting could be big business with the sale of The Ringer five years ago, Simmons is reimagining the medium once again.

As for his creative juice as a host, Simmons returned to interviewing for the first time in years this fall, welcoming the audience into a sports and pop culture nerd’s dream studio. Spike Lee and Cody Rhodes were the first of what we assume will be many stars to continue driving The BS Pod to new heights in 2026 and beyond.

Pablo Torre & Chris Tumminello – Host & Executive Producer, Meadowlark Media

Few hosts at the mainstream national level broke more new ground than Pablo Torre this year. Along with lead producer Chris Tumminello, Torre fashioned Pablo Torre Finds Out into an experimental news-breaking machine, in the process creating a rabid fanbase of anti-establishment sports nerds who root for his next scoop.

It would be easy to elevate PTFO as the future of this medium, especially after The Athletic co-signed it for seven figures, but it is fair to wonder whether anyone can replicate what makes the show special. Torre is a prankster and a muckraker, a writer turned host. There may be no next PTFO, but this one is just getting started.

Gilbert Arenas – Host, Underdog Fantasy

During his NBA playing career, it was a safe bet that Gilbert Arenas could be a media star if he wanted it. Arenas was patient, studying internet culture and new platforms before eventually bringing Gil’s Arena to Underdog in 2023. The man formerly known as Agent Zero makes no secret of his desire to be the NBA’s Pat McAfee, YouTube’s Charles Barkley.

So far, he’s come pretty darn close, racking up more than a million YouTube subscribers and a huge online following in short order. Next up? Branching into the NFL, where he is joined by Skip Bayless, Aqib Talib, and more each week to bring his brand of smack-talking, intentionally infuriating commentary to the gridiron.

Gilbert Arenas’ prediction for 2026: “If you’re pre-recorded, you’re behind.”

Dave Portnoy – Owner, Barstool Sports

The world that Dave Portnoy envisioned when he launched Barstool two decades ago is finally coming together. In both medium and message, Portnoy’s belief in coarse, reality TV-inspired content for sports fans who love to gamble and goof off is increasingly the default for the sports media space. Barstool remains at that core, with Portnoy as its uninhibited overlord since repurchasing the company from Penn and striking a lucrative deal with DraftKings.

From a business standpoint, the loss of Bussin’ With the Boys is overshadowed mainly by new partnerships with Ryen Russillo and, even more prominently, Fox Sports. Portnoy becomes the latest to bring podcasting to television with Wake Up Barstool, which doubles as a chance for the digital brand to try a more polished live show and a fantastic marketing opportunity for the entire network.

Plus, Portnoy increasingly appears to be an essential weather vane for counterculture conservatives and the “manosphere,” meaning that even as he draws flak from his staff for his lack of sports knowledge, his hosting appearances and guest hits count as important for the country’s political direction.

Andy Roddick & Jon Wertheim – Founder & Host, Served Media

Athlete-led media made its way to tennis this year, as longtime American star Andy Roddick entered the fray. Joined by reporter L. Jon Wertheim and veteran producer Michael Hayden, Served proved to be the perfect complement to the rise of a new generation in the sport. Whether through cutting interviews with the greats or instant reaction accompaniments to the major tournaments, Roddick has quickly proven he has staying power as a commentator and a media mind.

Plus, Roddick showed he was not afraid to weigh in on the off-court topics that make a global, elite sport like tennis so fascinating, with a long rant slicing Trump-supporting billionaire Bill Ackman after a stunt game at a challenger tournament this summer. Bet on Roddick.

Served Media’s top frustration with digital sports video: “Tennis’s biggest opportunity for rapid growth is being limited by restrictive highlight rights on digital platforms. This single policy keeps the sport’s greatest asset, the matches themselves, out of the creator economy that drives fan engagement across every other major sport.”

Cam Newton & Omari Collins – Host & Executive Producer, Iconic Saga

Like Arenas, Cam Newton was about as sure a thing to be a media star as any athlete of his generation. Also like Arenas and many on this list, Newton assembled a media career entirely outside the corporate ecosystem to make it happen. The result sees Newton occupying a wide-ranging role as a football culture analyst, media umpire, hot-take provocateur, and news-making interviewer, alongside his irreverent cohost and producer, Omari Collins.

While he is occasionally overly prone to gossip and drama, Newton stood out this year in a sitdown with Brittney Griner on Funky Fridays and in his numerous viral takes on the mindset of the people playing American sports’ most important position. Most importantly, Newton is a student of the media after the scrutiny he faced throughout his playing career. The growth of Iconic Saga, combined with a reported influx of $42 million in revenue and investment earlier this year, is no surprise.

Kylie Kelce – Host, Not Gonna Lie

Kylie Kelce was not only one of the most oft-cited recommendations from this year’s Honorees, but also one of the few hosts in the sports podcast space to have launched a new show with a unique approach this year. The athlete-hosted or -adjacent podcast space can feel oversaturated and, at times, even boring these days. However, Kelce cut through that fatigue to build a community not on name recognition but on great content.

Rather than relying simply on “WAG” chatter or family gossip, Kelce has ingratiated herself as an honest creature of the modern internet ecosystem. Just as comfortable chatting with content creators like Drew Afualo or Alex Cooper as she is covering the NFL, Kelce has carved a niche somewhere between family, culture, and sports. If her hundreds of thousands of subscribers and followers are any indication, audiences are eating it up.

Will Compton & Taylor Lewan – Hosts, Bussin’ With the Boys

These days, the key to building and keeping an audience is, ideally, to fill their day with your face and voice. Since departing Barstool, a tough blow for the company with which they launched, while still playing in the NFL, Will Compton and Taylor Lewan have proven they understand this. Bussin’ added famous new contributors, launched new shows, joined up with ESPN, and settled into a football and family content focus that serves them well.

The pair’s chemistry remains as good as any, which is likely why FanDuel agreed to pay a reported eight-figure sum to partner. The dissipation of sports betting content partnerships was a major trendline through 2025, but Bussin’ was a massive exception.

Jason Gallagher – Producer, Mind the Game, Bird’s Eye View, Young Man & the Three

Formerly a top creative and producer at The Ringer, Gallagher departed to help JJ Redick build 342 Productions earlier this decade. What followed has been a unique career as a go-to consultant and producer for athlete hosts such as the Kelces, Chris Long, Sue Bird, and, oh, LeBron James.

It takes a talent to coax personality and passion out of a first-time host fresh out of the locker room, but Gallagher has done it time and again. Add in the network-television-level production value of a show like Mind the Game and the knack for viral responses to big news stories from hosts and guests, and it is clear.

Jason Gallagher’s reason for optimism: “Big names help but don’t promise success. We’ve seen that over and over again. The winning concepts on the internet are still original and don’t make sense in a pitch or deck.”

Josh Pate – Host, Josh Pate’s College Football Show

This college football insider for a new generation inked so many new partnerships in 2025 that even he may have forgotten them all. Suddenly, Josh Pate is everywhere, but his home base remains the independent podcast where he breaks news and offers insights into the wild world of college football, which shows no signs of getting any more normal any time soon.

Fans can now hear Pate’s commentary on ESPN, Bussin’, On3, and regular appearances on Colin Cowherd’s podcast. As a one-man show, the name of the game in these media times is to make yourself and your content into bankable IP that can be sold and distributed everywhere. Pate has done as good a job of it as anyone without sacrificing the scoops and viral clips that college football lovers thirst for.

Madeline Hill & Charlotte Wilder – Hosts, The Sports Gossip Show

Converging from two very different backgrounds, former SI reporter Charlotte Wilder and former entertainment industry professional Madeline Hill came together in 2024. TSGS comfortably and confidently explores the corners of sports culture and fandom that most traditional outlets are afraid to touch, traveling to watch Jordon Hudson compete in a fashion show in person and carefully documenting Taylor Swift’s relationship with Travis Kelce.

They certainly got attention in high places, as the show was licensed by The Athletic this summer. It is a proof-of-concept for the hosts, who believe there is a massive unserved audience for this type of content, especially among non-diehard sports fans that leagues and content companies are desperate to reach.

Charlotte Wilder’s sports podcasting pet peeve: “I know that this is how the internet works, but it still drives me a little nuts that you get more engagement if you’re willing to be incendiary. We’re trying to talk about the sports world and the people involved in it in a nuanced, fair way. We’d probably have a lot more views if we were willing to stray away from our morals.”

Ryen Russillo & Steve Ceruti – Host & Executive Producer, Barstool Sports

There’s betting on yourself, and then there’s Ryen Russillo. The longtime ESPN Radio host departed the Worldwide Leader almost a decade ago and now ventures alone away from The Ringer for a new deal at Barstool that will likely see him gain far greater autonomy and potentially more projects beyond his popular podcast.

Multiple executives I spoke with for this project insisted Russillo remains a go-to for hosts in the industry, your favorite host’s favorite host, if you will. A quick tune into any local radio show in the country could suggest as much, even as Russillo operates from a perch in independent digital media rather than corporate television.

Steve Ceruti’s prediction for 2026: “My guess would be more and more podcasts becoming full-blown video shows on different platforms. Spotify/Netflix was interesting. I think more places will try to grab them for on-demand video content.”

Colin Cowherd & Logan Swaim – Owner & Chief Content Officer, The Volume

For The Volume, 2025 was a year of moving beyond sports. The company’s most significant acquisitions came in entertainment and culture, where it added Fat Joe, Jadakiss, Rory and Mal, and Angie Martinez to its roster. The appeal to advertisers (like Hard Rock Bet) and potential distribution partners is obvious, but it makes The Volume a different kind of company than it was at launch.

Have no fear, The Colin Cowherd Podcast remains appointment listening, while new deals with Sophie Cunningham, Nick Wright, and Chad Millman ensure The Volume will still be a player in sports. Note also how well Cowherd and Logan Swaim have made new stars, with John Middlekauff and Jason Timpf quickly becoming known names among sports fans.

Logan Swaim’s reason for optimism: “Digital media used to be the second choice in content. It was the icing on the linear cake. Now it’s reversed. Digital is becoming the FIRST choice, and linear channels are licensing that content. The old switcheroo.”

Matt Sandler – General Manager, Amazon Creator Services

Earlier this year, Amazon shuttered the Wondery podcast studio and roped its podcast division into its creator services group. Sandler runs the resulting division within creator services, where shows like New Heights, Armchair Expert, and Mind the Game sit now.

It was an unfortunate move to see Wondery, one of the original audio pioneers, be shuttered. Still, it suggested a new format for the podcast business, as with James, who is a spokesperson for Prime as well as a podcast host for Amazon, companies increasingly see podcast talent as 360 brand reps and entertainers.

Jay Danahy – Head of Advertising Revenue & Content Strategy, DraftKings

In this unique role at DraftKings, Jay Danahy oversees content licensing, monetization, and distribution for DraftKings’ digital content roster, which includes The Dan Le Batard Show and All the Smoke. The sports betting content partnership space remains tricky and is evolving quickly, but DraftKings has struck multiple deals that serve dual purposes: marketing and revenue generation.

Jay Danahy’s prediction for 2026: “The next big hits will be short-form — 15–30-minute audio and video shows that publish several times a week and crush on social. Listeners already devote 10-plus hours to their favorite franchises, but the short-form lane is wide open for new stars.”

Kevin Jones – Founder, Blue Wire

Blue Wire began as a hotbed of local audio content, but founder Kevin Jones has relentlessly evolved his company to remain competitive in the modern marketplace. Under the current business model, Blue Wire has become a go-to for independent podcasts, from hosts like Newton to TikToker Theo Ash, to provide sales, marketing, and operational support.

Blue Wire recently added Sports Cards Nonsense and Michael Irvin’s video show to its roster.

Jared Fox & Marissa Rives – SVP of Sports Programming & Senior Director of Sports Programming, SiriusXM

As part of SiriusXM’s embrace of podcasting to diversify its legacy business as a satellite radio operator, Jared Fox was added in a senior role this year. Fox joins Rives, together developing successful partnerships with Alex Cooper, Dale Earnhardt Jr., and The Fantasy Footballers, as well as an original new show, Casuals, with Katie Nolan.

SiriusXM believes it can broaden a host’s reach through its radio offerings, deliver live content fluidly, and monetize with a vast network of advertisers. Big-name hosts have followed.

Marissa Rives’ reason for optimism: “Sports content is no longer just recap and reaction. There is a whole world of sports content that is just FUN.”

Marissa Rives’ podcast recommendation: “House of Maher”

Sebastian Tomich, Jesse Burton & Craig Custance – The Athletic

Don’t look now, but The Athletic is thinking far more like a sports content house than a sports newspaper, in addition to building in-house hits like The Athletic Football Show, The Athletic FC, and No Offseason. The New York Times Co.-owned sports publication made two fascinating acquisitions this year. By adding PTFO and The Sports Gossip Show to its licensing deals, The Athletic opened itself up to a far different audience and template than it had before.

Add in a new live video show in partnership with Amazon, interesting game footage deals, and creator partnerships, and it is clear The Athletic has big-time ambition and a keen eye for modern content.

Sarah Spain – Content Director, iHeartMedia

Occupying a groundbreaking role as an executive, daily update anchor, and daily podcast host for the iHeart Women’s Sports Podcast Network, Sarah Spain remains one of the most dedicated people covering women’s sports day to day. She doubles as a voice of reason and media ombudsman, often clearly articulating the needs and issues facing women’s sports coverage today.

Spain’s show and network — which scored a big win acquiring UConn star Azzi Fudd’s show this year — are a potent antidote to some of these issues.

Sarah Spain’s podcasting pet peeve: “The medium is big enough now that it should be treated with the same integrity and care as TV, radio, etc.”

Ike Zhang – Creators Agent, United Talent Agency

Long known for its pioneering creators division, UTA was also an early adopter on the podcast front. Many of the digital sports content space’s biggest hosts are repped by UTA. But when UTA acquired Klutch Sports in 2019, it gave UTA an even greater opportunity to help some of the world’s top athletes grow their creator portfolios.

Ike Zhang is the lead for UTA’s sports podcasting initiative and works closely with Klutch, where he just helped Draymond Green land a new podcast deal with Audacy, which Zhang told Awful Announcing was worth seven figures.

Ike Zhang’s prediction for 2026: More live events tied to IP and podcast content

“When I think about something like a Fanatics Fest, the whole point of having a podcast for athletes is you are bridging the gap between the audience and the talent.”

“You think about it like Comic Con as a convention for the nerd fandom space, now the sports conventions have been very much for a way for the fans to interact.”

Matt Jones – Host, Kentucky Sports Radio

Peer at the sports podcast charts on Apple or Spotify in any given week, and you just might see Kentucky Sports Radio, which just might be able to lay claim as the biggest local sports podcast in America. As recently as last year, Jones told me it was the biggest local sports show on iHeart’s roster.

This year, Jones rose to new heights with a larger deal at iHeart, which landed him his own news-making interview show and a weekly NFL podcast. Jones is simply one of the most successful yet widely unknown hosts in the space.

Matt Jones’ disappointment with sports podcasting: “Some of the irreverence of the industry has melted into self-importance by some hosts that can be irritating. Most of us got into this space because it’s fun and authentic. But that doesn’t all of a sudden make us the people that should be solving all of the world’s problems every day.”

Matt Jones’ prediction for 2026: “The role that radio has long had with pregame and postgame shows will eventually be equaled by pregame and postgame live podcasts and streaming, which will give more voices and allow a true meritocracy of event broadcasting rather than the tapping from on high of the official voices of all events.”

Steve Dangle – Co-CEO, Steve Dangle Podcast Network

Hockey fans need look no further than Steve Dangle for exhaustive, effusive coverage of the NHL and beyond. With more than 400,000 combined YouTube subscribers across his channels and a stable of equally exciting contributors, Dangle’s network is a clear hit.

Dangle is part of a growing sect of creators covering lesser-known sports who find enormous success by providing live, multiplatform coverage. These creators can build real community and conversation around a sport that mirrors other hobbies on the internet.