The Play-By-Play

Awful Announcing (hey, that’s us) is excited to announce the launch of our new sports media news podcast, The Play-By-Play.

Every Wednesday, Awful Announcing’s Brendon Kleen and Ben Axelrod will discuss, debate, and dissect the latest happenings in the sports media world and provide their unique insight on the industry’s biggest names and newsmakers. The first episode will be released on Aug. 21 (that’s today), with new episodes coming weekly.

You can hear a teaser trailer below

The Play-By-Play is already available anywhere podcasts can be found, including Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music, as well as in video form on the Awful Announcing YouTube page. If you’re so inclined, please subscribe, rate, and review! We’re looking forward to this journey.