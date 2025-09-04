Credit: Show Me Something Podcast

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham might be out for the season, but that didn’t stop Skip Bayless from dedicating an entire rant to the WNBA veteran.

Last week, Bayless posted an eight-minute diatribe about Cunningham onto his YouTube page where he criticized the Fever guard for attempting to feed off the fame of her teammate, Caitlin Clark. On Tuesday, Cunningham clapped back, taking a direct shot at Bayless’ failure to generate a meaningful audience on his digital channels after a lengthy career in television.

“Dude, Skip, who’s the clout chaser? You’re literally using my name as your headline so people can click on it,” Cunningham said on her Show Me Something podcast. “And, like, my thing is, I don’t mind the guy. I don’t mind the guy. I have no beef with you. I’ve never met you, I’ve actually really never listened to you… I’m just kind of in my lane and someone sent it to me, and I was like, ‘What is this?’ He’s calling me a clout chaser, dude, you’re the one who has my name plastered all over your YouTube that had 36 views, like get out of here.”

As of the writing of this article, Bayless’ YouTube clip about Cunningham has garnered just 2,900 views, far fewer than Cunningham’s response, which has racked up millions of views across various social media platforms.

It didn’t really take a WNBA star to point out how the former ESPN and FS1 host has lost a lot of ground since the unceremonious canceling of his last show, Undisputed, which often struggled to attract six-figure audiences in its final days. But hey, at least she’s calling it how it is.