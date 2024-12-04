Photo Credit: The Skip Bayless Show on YouTube

Former FS1 personality Skip Bayless has often spoken about dedicating his life to sports, particularly when it comes to his Dallas Cowboys. But according to his wife Ernestine, his “obsession” over Cowboys goes far beyond that of the average sports fan.

Bayless was joined by Ernestine on the most recent episode of The Skip Bayless Show, discussing a number of different topics from Ernestine’s love for the NBA to their shared enjoyment of TV shows directed by Taylor Sheridan.

However, the root of the episode was largely about how Ernestine navigates Skip’s devoted fandom of the Dallas Cowboys without being a fan of the sport in her own right.

Ernestine summed up the lengths that she believes her husband would go to watch each and every Cowboys game by comparing Bayless to a scene from the TV series Lioness on USA Network, claiming that a house fire wouldn’t even be enough to get him out of the house for a game if the television was still intact.

“The house could be on fire and just as long as the TV is not on fire, you will sit in the house watching it and just tell the fire department to just put the fire out around me. Me, I would be out of the house in one second because I don’t want to die in a fire. You have to watch the Dallas Cowboys and see if they are gonna lose. And then you could bitch a little bit about it.”

If you don’t believe Ernestine when she makes this kind of statement, it’s important to note that Bayless has always been incredibly frank about just how seriously he takes his profession in sports media. Last month, he detailed how he warned Ernestine on their first date that she would always come second to him behind his career.

Bayless again brought this warning up to her in response to her claim that he would sit in a burning house to watch the Cowboys.

“I did warn you on our first date,” said Skip Bayless. “Did I not warn you? I said it’s not my job, it’s my passion. My reason for being.”

“I guess there are people like you, like that character that they wrote about, that are a little psycho about their job and their passion,” replied Ernestine.

“I’m a lot psycho,” added Bayless.

The saying goes that to reach the pinnacle of any profession, you have to be a little crazy. And Bayless was at one point undoubtedly among the most prominent figures in all of sports media. So it’s safe to say that being “a lot psycho” about his profession certainly worked to his advantage.

[The Skip Bayless Show on YouTube]