Last week, Skip Bayless was joined by his wife Ernestine on his podcast and during the show, she broke the surprising news that a movie about being married to the boisterous Fox Sports host is in the works.

The movie will be based on the 2019 book titled Balls: How to keep your relationship alive when you live with a sports-obsessed guy, which credits Mr. and Mrs. Bayless as the authors. According to Bayless’ wife, the deal to turn Balls into a movie is currently “in legal.”

This week, Bayless was asked who he wants to play him and his wife in the film, and as he put his casting director hat on, Skip reached for the stars with his answer.

“Can we go pie in the sky, can we go will never happen?” Bayless admitted of his movie casting. “For her, it would have to be Sarah Jessica Parker of Sex and the City fame. Wherever we go, to this day, somebody inevitably says, ‘has anybody ever told you, you look like Sarah Jessica Parker?’”

Bayless is correct, his wife does look like Sarah Jessica Parker. But despite the resemblance, Bayless admitted, “don’t see it happening, but you never know.”

“And for me,” Bayless said, continuing to play director. “It would have to be Kevin Costner. Only because for 17 years, Ernestine has told me, ‘you look just like Kevin Costner.’ I’m not sure I see that, but that’s what she sees. Beauty is in the eye of the beholder.”

And not just Kevin Costner, Bayless specifically said he would like it to be a pre-Yellowstone Kevin Costner. “Maybe a less grizzled Kevin Costner, a less crochety Kevin Costner, maybe a little less weathered Kevin Costner, I would accept.”

I see the Sarah Jessica Parker resemblance for Skip’s wife, I do not see the Kevin Costner resemblance. But if you’re making a sports related film, checking in with the renowned actor who has an affinity for sports flicks makes sense. Costner’s IMDB page is already stacked with American Flyers, Bull Durham, Field of Dreams, Tin Cup, For the Love of the Game, Draft Day and McFarland, USA, why not add a movie about Skip Bayless to the mix?

As Bayless already acknowledged, these are “pie in the sky” selections. The film isn’t set to make it to the big screen at this point in time, and is instead slated to air on GAC Family. I’m not sure GAC Family will attract the attention of Sarah Jessica Parker or Kevin Costner.

