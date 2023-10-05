Credit: The Skip Bayless Show

Skip Bayless was left “speechless” and “more honored than I’ve ever been in my career” after Undisputed hosted Deion Sanders on-set last Friday, calling it the “most special show I’ve ever been a part of.”

Detailing the story of the interview on The Skip Bayless Show podcast, Bayless explained that getting to see how Sanders and Michael Irvin exposed their love for one another, discussing Sanders’ religion with him, and getting complimented by Sanders for giving opportunities to ex-athletes made it a day he will never forget.

“It was an honor just to sit in the middle of what transpired in that show last Friday in Boulder, Colorado,” Bayless explained.

Sanders and Irvin went viral for embracing one another and discussing their shared history going back nearly three decades.

“Real tears were cried by Michael Irvin and Deion Sanders,” Bayless said, “as they shared their deepest feelings for each other. Those two have been through it together…to hell and back.”

After that, Bayless asked Sanders about how his religion impacts his approach to leadership and coaching, which Bayless said was important to him as one of the few sports media members who is public about being a “God guy.”

Then, Sanders paid Bayless a high compliment. Sanders offered his appreciation to Bayless for the way he has given ex-athletes opportunities for their second acts in media.

“That was the proudest moment of my career,” Bayless explained. “Nothing has ever mattered to me in my career … as much as that moment still matters to me, will always matter to me.”

“For once, my head and my heart were not into talking just about sports,” he added.

Bayless recently brought on Irvin, Richard Sherman and Keyshawn Johnson as regular panelists after debating Shannon Sharpe for nearly a decade.

