Wherever Skip Bayless goes, Dallas Cowboys takes follow.

That was the case even in Sarajevo when Bayless traveled there as a columnist for the Dallas Morning News to cover the 1984 Winter Olympics. Bayless did not enjoy the cold but stuck to his habit of early-morning jogs around the city to stay active during the trip.

Each morning when he would walk through the hotel lobby to begin his run, Bayless would see the same attendant working in the common area. Once, Bayless struck up a conversation with the local man. Naturally, the man asked Bayless what he did for work, and Bayless’ answer thrilled the hotel page.

“One thing led to another, and when I said I’m from Dallas, Texas, he immediately said ‘Cowboys!'” Bayless explained on Thursday’s episode of The Skip Bayless Show. “That was a long, bad season, and this guy knew it all.”

“He knew chapter and verse, he knew scores, I couldn’t believe it. We’re talking about ‘Is it over for Danny White, do they have any chance?'”

The debate went further, an Eastern European precursor to Bayless’ shouting matches with Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe.

“We’re debating ‘Is Tom Landry losing his fastball?'” Bayless added. “I’m in Sarajevo. I’m having an out-of-body experience. I’ve just come back from running, my feet are soaked because of the slushy stuff I’m running through … and I’m debating the Dallas Cowboys with the attendant in my dorm that has no shower curtain.”

Honestly, get Bayless back to Bosnia and Herzegovina and put some cameras up. Find that attendant and make that next year’s fall setup for Undisputed.

