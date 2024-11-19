Credit: Nightcap Podcast

In January, Katt Williams joined Shannon Sharpe for an interview on Club Shay Shay that would become one of the biggest smashes in podcasting history.

Now, both Williams and Sharpe are teasing a reunion for the anniversary of their fateful first conversation.

At Vulture Festival over the weekend, Williams looked back on his appearance on Club Shay Shay, telling Vulture’s Jesse David Fox that he intended to “kill the careers of the people I was talking about, but it was so vicious that I erased all of the knockout blows and just left the jabs, so that the comic I’m talking about knows that ‘I know your real story, motherf*****s.’ Ima tell this, but you know what else I know.'”

Williams also revealed that he put pen to paper on many of the disses and secrets he spilled with Sharpe in early 2024. These were not random, spur-of-the-moment answers. Williams was out for blood. He told Vulture he “figured out the algorithm.”

Monday night on Sharpe’s live sports show Nightcap, he added more fuel to the fire. Sharpe believes Williams did in fact hold back, and that he may be ready to go further in a follow-up conversation.

“There’s a possibility that you might hear the haymakers very, very soon,” Sharpe said. “I can tell you this, he’s been writing more material. January the third, 2025, is right around the corner. That’s all Imma say about that.”

The first Sharpe-Williams sitdown has 83 million views on YouTube, nearly double Joe Rogan’s interview of Donald Trump and significantly more than the 1.6 million Sharpe pulled interviewing Vice President Kamala Harris on Club Shay Shay last month.

Sharpe previously said he made $6 million off the Williams interview, and that the episode helped legitimize the podcast.

So it’s no surprise that if Williams has more to say, Sharpe would give him the platform to say it.

At the same time, another conversation between the two on Club Shay Shay would only reignite the debate around Sharpe’s role. After he allowed Williams to spew invective at all manner of comics and celebrities back in January, many called him out for a lack of journalistic integrity. Sharpe’s response was that he is not, in fact, a journalist at all.

Still, actively inviting another opportunity to let Williams take down his colleagues with little pushback would probably go over even worse than the first one with Sharpe’s critics.

[Nightcap on YouTube]