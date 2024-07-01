Screen grab: Funky Friday

Shannon Sharpe hasn’t slept at a woman’s house in 31 years.

And the 56-year-old bachelor has a thorough explanation why.

Appearing on Cam Newton’s Funky Friday podcast, Sharpe discussed his dating habits. And in doing so, the Hall of Fame tight end-turned-ESPN detailed two experiences that occurred more than three decades ago that led to him no longer participating as a visitor in adult sleepovers.

The first incident occurred shortly after the Denver Broncos selected Sharpe in the the seventh round of the 1990 NFL Draft. After traveling back to Georgia, the former Savannah State star was looking for somewhere to stay because he didn’t want to alert his grandma at home. He proceeded to ask a female friend if she was dating someone and if not, if he could stay with her, to which she obliged — only for Sharpe for to later find out that she wasn’t being truthful.

“Have you ever had sleep paralysis? You can hear things, but you can’t move,” Sharpe asked Newton. “I can hear it and it’s getting louder, it’s getting louder and they’re arguing. So by this time — boom! The door flies off the hinges… so I’m jumping up like, ‘Hey what’s up boy, what’s it about to be?’ I said, ‘Oh lord, he’s got some bodies on his resume.’ Yeah I’m talking about those kind of bodies.'”

The man, however, was far from upset with the future eight-time Pro Bowl selection, telling him that he was a massive fan.

“He said, ‘No Sharpe, I don’t got no problem with you. But I’m tired of this ‘B’ lying,” the First Take star recalled. “I’m saying to myself, ‘Me too.’ Cam, man, I put my shoes on and booked it out of there.”

Sharpe, in his words, didn’t learn his lesson. Four years later, he returned to Georgia for Savannah State’s homecoming during the Broncos’ bye week, only to find himself in a similar situation after going home with a woman he had met at a party.

“I set my stuff down. And I’m looking at the door handle, it’s turning,” he recalled. “Dude come in. He got that [AK-47]. Oh lord, have mercy. I said, ‘Lord.’ And he look at me and he said, ‘My man.’ I said, ‘Yeah.’ He’s about to ask me if I’m Sharpe. I said, ‘Yeah.’ He said, ‘I thought so.’ I said, ‘My man, is this your people?’ He said, ‘Yeah. Two years.’

“I said, ‘My man, I ain’t know.’ I said, ‘You know who I am now.’ I said, ‘Man, my bad. You saved me.’ Because if I had not been [interrupted], I ain’t telling this story right now.”

The man ultimately let Sharpe leave unharmed — only for the three-time Super Bowl champion to return after realizing he had left his No. 84 chain, diamond bracelet and Rolex watch in the bedroom.

“I said, ‘Man, stop the car.’ My homeboy said, ‘Man, forget that.’ I said, ‘F that boy, that’s 50 bands in there,'” Sharpe recalled. “I went right back up in there, I said, ‘My man, let me get that on the dresser.’ He said, ‘Here you go.’

“So that was in ’93. I have not closed my eyes at another woman’s house in 31 years.”

Sharpe has long been blessed with the gift of gab, which has served him well in his post-playing career. As it turns out, it also aided him during his Hall of Fame football career in ways that were previously unknown to most.

