Credit: Nightcap

There hasn’t been much noise out of the Shannon Sharpe camp since ugly allegations came out last month in a lawsuit filed by a former romantic partner. While Sharpe went on a hiatus from ESPN, he continued to release regular episodes of his popular Nightcap and Club Shay Shay podcasts.

But late last Friday, Sharpe announced the postponement of Nightcap‘s scheduled “NSFW Tour” this summer. At the open of his livestream alongside co-host Chad Johnson, Sharpe issued a brief statement explaining that the shows will be pushed to next year.

“We’ve decided to postpone the Nightcap tour,” Sharpe said. “We look forward to seeing you guys in the summer of 2026. It’s going to be even bigger, even better. But Ocho and I have come to the conclusion that this is the best thing as of right now, was to postpone the tour. We look forward to seeing each and every one of you in 2026.”

The Tour page on the Shay Shay Media website was inactive as of Monday morning. In late March, the hosts announced the eight-city slate throughout June, July and August as a follow-up to the show’s successful 2024 tour and live show in Green Bay this spring for the NFL Draft.

A few weeks after announcing the tour, Sharpe was sued by a former romantic partner alleging sexual assault and secretly recording their sexual encounters. Sharpe announced a break from his ESPN duties on April 24. The Pro Football Hall of Famer is supposed to return to ESPN airwaves ahead of the 2025 NFL season.

Since late April, it has mostly been radio silence from the Sharpe camp, a pivot from its previously public legal strategy. The only comments came from Johnson in a mid-May episode of This Past Weekend, as he expressed support for his co-host in an interview with comedian Theo Von.

“When the ship was going good, I was right here. Just because it’s f*cking rocky, I ain’t going nowhere,” Johnson said.

Now, the duo will be laying low throughout the summer as Sharpe awaits an end to his legal problems.