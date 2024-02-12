Shannon Sharpe and Mike Epps

The fallout from Katt Williams’ appearance on the Club Shay Shay podcast continued Monday as host Shannon Sharpe and comedian Mike Epps took to the internet to duke it out over Williams’ comments on the podcast.

Epps reacted to Williams’ Club Shay Shay interview by claiming Williams wore a fake Fendi jacket, with no evidence. This past weekend, Epps took it a step further during a comedy set by stating Sharpe looks like the Tyler Perry character Madea, called Sharpe gay, and most importantly, claimed Sharpe had asked Epps to come on Club Shay Shay.

In response to a post-Super Bowl edition of his Nightcap podcast, Sharpe shared that Epps messaged him asking to come on Club Shay Shay. Sharpe added he does not mind being called gay or having jokes told at his expense, but he wants the facts to be set straight when it comes to his content.

Then Sharpe offered Epps a veiled threat.

“When I see you, I’m going to see if you’re about that,” Sharpe said. “I’m going to see if you want to say what you’ve been saying, getting off some jokes.”

“Tell your little jokes, get your little laughs off, have fun. But just don’t lie … when I see you, I promise I’mma pull up.”

Unc Shannon sharpe just went in on Mike Epps for talking about him at his comedy show

On Monday, Epps responded back to Sharpe, basically unraveling the whole beef. He made fun of Sharpe’s nickname again, reiterated the Madea line, and attempted to go back on his accusations of Sharpe being gay by explaining it away with a juvenile comment about Sharpe’s shirts being too tight.

But more importantly, Epps admitted to asking to come on Club Shay Shay. But he said he asked because he had a problem with Sharpe asking Williams about him.

But given that Epps previously acknowledged commenting on Williams’ jacket solely for attention because he was “jealous” he wasn’t involved in the fallout, his side of this whole “beef” falls flat. If Sharpe is right that he wanted to come on the podcast in the first place, all Epps has is personal gripes and insults toward Sharpe, and there’s nothing to see here.

However, Sharpe couldn’t help but cash in himself, announcing Epps would appear on Club Shay Shay during NBA All-Star weekend in Indianapolis. “We both realize this situation could’ve been, should’ve been handled differently,” he wrote on X.

UNC and @TheRealMikeEpps have decided 2 have a man 2 man conversation in Indy at NBA all star weekend 2 discuss our differences. We both realize this situation could’ve been, should’ve been handled differently. I apologize 2 fam, friends, love 1s and my fans. ???? #ClubShayShay — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) February 12, 2024

The episode will surely provide some fireworks, but it’s hard to believe the issues between Sharpe and Epps run all that deep. Instead, it’s just some nice promotion for Club Shay Shay.