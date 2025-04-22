Image edited by Liam McGuire

Shannon Sharpe has high expectations of his guests on Club Shay Shay, and apparently, Dave Portnoy didn’t meet them.

On Monday’s episode of The Rundown, Portnoy, Kevin Clancy and Barstool Eddie devoted a segment to Sharpe following news that the ESPN host and Shay Shay Media founder was accused of sexual assault in a lawsuit.

Sharpe’s legal team has since denied the allegations, which included rape. Portnoy, however, was less focused on the lawsuit and more concerned about Sharpe recently delivering him the biggest professional insult of his career.

“Shannon Sharpe has dealt me the biggest insult of my professional career,” Portnoy revealed. “He had me on Club Shay Shay and just spiked it. He just spiked it! Never aired it! Never mentioned it. I spend f*cking two hours. I did a favor. My time.”

Dave Portnoy said he recorded with Shannon Sharpe during Super Bowl week and noticed the episodes featuring Wallo267 and Gillie Da Kid were likely recorded the same week because they had the same setup. Those episodes both aired in February.

“Listen, I walked out, I didn’t think it was great. I didn’t think it was going to get spiked,” Portnoy continued, noting his personality doesn’t really shine during interviews and admitted he similarly didn’t feel good about his appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast two years ago. “I just answer the questions that are asked of me…you ask me a direct question, I give you a direct answer. I don’t know, I didn’t think it was great. But he spiked it. What an insult…it’s kind of rude too.”

Portnoy added he doesn’t think it was spiked because of any controversy, believing the episode never aired because the content just wasn’t good enough. The Barstool Sports founder claims he would have preferred to hear that directly from Shannon Sharpe’s team rather than just noticing the podcast never aired.

“Maybe he’ll let me post it,” Portnoy wondered.

Maybe it didn’t have the potential to be the Katt Williams episode of Club Shay Shay, but how bad or boring could the conversation have been that Sharpe’s team decided it wasn’t worth posting? Now that everyone knows the episode was scrapped, it should bring added interest to the interview if it does ultimately get released by Portnoy or Sharpe.

Update: Club Shay Shay told Portnoy the episode is scheduled to be released May 14. Something still seems strange about the delayed release. It’s one thing to bank episodes a few weeks, but three months is really putting your show out there to miss out on timely topics. Thanks to Portnoy, we all now know the episode exists and should be coming in a few weeks. Thanks to Portnoy, we also know not to have high expectations of the episode.