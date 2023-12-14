Shannon Sharpe
It’s been a couple of weeks now since Shannon Sharpe surprised the sports world with the revelation that he brushes his teeth up to 10 times a day.

Even four out of five dentists would agree that’s too much. Sharpe made his original claim on Chad Johnson’s YouTube show Nightcap.

He later filled in the details in an X post.

Two weeks later, some people are still fascinated by Sharpe’s oral hygiene obsession. On Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast this week, guest Kirk Franklin eagerly tackled the topic. The Grammy Award-winning Christian R&B singer told Sharpe, “My only criticism would be, I think you brush your teeth too much.”

Sharpe laughed heartily, and the two proceeded to engage in a fun back-and-forth debate on how much is too much.

“I just don’t see how that’s fair to your teeth,” Franklin said. “To me that’s teeth brutality.”

“Kirk, I got $130K with veneers and implants,” Sharpe responded.

“But they don’t need that much attention,” Franklin said.

Franklin asked Sharpe once again how often he brushed, and Sharpe stuck with his original number — “7 to 10” times a day.

“Can you imagine the trauma that toothbrush feels? … I think you need therapy,” Franklin said.

“What if I cut it down to five?” Sharpe asked.

“You know what? Maybe it is a little obsessive,” Sharpe finally admitted. “But what’s normal to you might not be normal to me.”

