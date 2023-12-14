It’s been a couple of weeks now since Shannon Sharpe surprised the sports world with the revelation that he brushes his teeth up to 10 times a day.

Even four out of five dentists would agree that’s too much. Sharpe made his original claim on Chad Johnson’s YouTube show Nightcap.

He later filled in the details in an X post.

Once after I eat after returning hm from

ESPN, once after my nap b4 heading 2 the gym, once after I eat after the gym. IF* I take a nap, I’ll brush my teeth b4 heading 2 a meeting or film Club Shay Shay. Come hm eat, brush teeth. Shower, relax and brush teeth b4 heading 2 bed. ??‍♂️ https://t.co/CbkIoYkiyl — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) November 29, 2023

Two weeks later, some people are still fascinated by Sharpe’s oral hygiene obsession. On Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast this week, guest Kirk Franklin eagerly tackled the topic. The Grammy Award-winning Christian R&B singer told Sharpe, “My only criticism would be, I think you brush your teeth too much.”

Sharpe laughed heartily, and the two proceeded to engage in a fun back-and-forth debate on how much is too much.

“I just don’t see how that’s fair to your teeth,” Franklin said. “To me that’s teeth brutality.”

“Kirk, I got $130K with veneers and implants,” Sharpe responded.

“But they don’t need that much attention,” Franklin said.

Franklin asked Sharpe once again how often he brushed, and Sharpe stuck with his original number — “7 to 10” times a day.

“Can you imagine the trauma that toothbrush feels? … I think you need therapy,” Franklin said.

“What if I cut it down to five?” Sharpe asked.

Shannon Sharpe: “Kirk, I got $130K with veneers and implants.”@KirkFranklin: “They don’t need that much attention. How often you do it a day?”@ShannonSharpe: “7-10” Kirk Franklin: “I think you need therapy.” ??? pic.twitter.com/V91w2ZMaMx — Club Shay Shay (@ClubShayShay) December 13, 2023

“You know what? Maybe it is a little obsessive,” Sharpe finally admitted. “But what’s normal to you might not be normal to me.”

