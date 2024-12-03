Photo Credit: Shay Shay Media

Shannon Sharpe made Chad Johnson cry Sunday.

Whether Sharpe meant to do it or not, Ochocinco really did shed tears, and they appeared genuine, during their Nightcap podcast.

Sharpe and Johnson talked about the Cincinnati Bengals’ 44-38 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday, a sore point for Johnson, who played 10 seasons in Cincinnati.

Sharpe called out quarterback Joe Burrow for his play in the loss.

“We’ve allowed Joe Burrow, and he’s a really great quarterback, but we’ve allowed that one-year run to taint us,” Sharpe said, referring to the Bengals Super Bowl appearance capping the 2021 season.

“Because we feel he can do no wrong,” Sharpe continued. “He throws a beautiful ball, he puts up big numbers, but at what point in time do we hold him accountable?”

“Listen, I’m already hurting as it is,” Johnson said. “I don’t need you to continue to pour salt in my wounds. I’ve been on my soapbox all season long, and I’ve continued to be let down.”

“Get your a** off that box,” Sharpe said.

“I’m off it right now,” Johnson said.

“It’s over for you guys (Bengals),” Sharpe said.

“I thought we were going to be better,” Johnson said.

Johnson went on to say he believed in the Bengals because Burrow had been confident in the team. The former Bengals great said he’d been let down and lost money in bets, including to ESPN analyst and former Pittsburgh Steelers star Ryan Clark.

“Ocho, how you going to go on a run when your defense is historically bad?” Sharpe asked.

Johnson removed his sunglasses, and there were tears in his eyes.

“Oh, don’t cry, no don’t cry, uhh uhh, don’t cry,” Sharpe said. “You should be crying.”

“We gonna be alright,” Johnson said.

“No ya’ll ain’t,” Sharpe said.

“Ya’ll got Ocho crying … Bengals Nation, Bengals Country,” Sharpe said.

Did Johnson cry crocodile tears? Or were they real tears, the kind many football fans shed when their team disappoints them?

Only Johnson knows for sure, but Sharpe seemed pleased by his ability to get under Ochocinco’s skin. Nightcap posted the podcast on YouTube with the header, “UNC MAKES OCHO CRY.”

[Nightcap]