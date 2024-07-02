Photo Credit: Club Shay Shay on YouTube

Last November, Shannon Sharpe made a number of sexualized comments about popular hip-hop artist Megan Thee Stallion on his Nightcap podcast with Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson. And on Monday, Sharpe addressed the comments face-to-face with the music star when she appeared on his Club Shay Shay.

When asked about Megan by Ochocinco, Sharpe made a number of inappropriate comments about her regarding her appearance and what would happen in a sexual encounter.

“You gotta understand Ocho,” said Sharpe. My grandpa used to say, they can look up longer than you can look down. I’d have her stretched out like a quarter to three. You know what I’m saying Ocho? Don’t play with me. Ocho, you better stop playing with me. Three ways, Ocho. Do it to her three ways. Deep, hard, and continued. That’s all I got for her Ocho.”

Obviously, it seemed like Sharpe was attempting to make Johnson laugh in this instance. But whatever the context, Sharpe very clearly went overboard in this instance. Especially when you consider the objectification that Megan deals with on a daily basis when it comes to her professional career.

Sharpe admitted as much on Monday when Megan appeared on Club Shay Shay, starting the hour-long podcast by issuing her an apology for his past comments.

“Meg, before we go any further I want to apologize to you personally,” said Sharpe. “I always wanted to sit down and have a conversation with you. I didn’t know if that was going to be possible. But I was always hoping that I got an opportunity to bump into you. I made a comment, I think it was September or October. I told a joke, I said it in jest, but I believe the joke would have been just as funny had I left you out of it. So, for any unwanted attention, harm, shame, or embarrassment that I caused you or your family, I want to say as a man as I sit here before you, that I apologize.”

"I want to apologize to you personally." – @ShannonSharpe to Megan @theestallion Full episode streaming right now on Club Shay Shay's YouTube!

Just before Sharpe finished the apology, Meg put her hands over her heart, accepting it and thanking Sharpe.

“I appreciate that. Thank you,” said Megan Thee Stallion.

Sharpe then proceeded to give her a toast to start the podcast while praising her for all she has done professionally.

“Anytime someone comes on the show, we have to toast,” said Sharpe. “Because you have been amazing and you have an amazing career moving forward.”

It seems like any kind of lingering bad feelings about Sharpe’s past comments subsided quite quickly. Particularly because Meg quite liked the shot of Sharpe’s personal cognac (he’s sending her a bottle).

