Sarah Spain on “Around The Horn” in March 2022. (ESPN.)

Sarah Spain is expanding her brand.

The veteran ESPN journalist launched a new podcast this week, Good Game with Sarah Spain, distributed by iHeartPodcasts and available on the iHeartRadio app and on podcast platforms.

The daily podcast is a production of the Women’s Sports Audio Network, the new venture announced last month as a partnership between iHeart and Sue Bird’s Deep Blue Sports + Entertainment.

The network will feature a free, ad-supported slate of podcasts, with Spain’s show the first one out of the gate. Next up is a a lifestyle podcast from WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes.

“I’m looking forward to breaking it all down on Good Game with elite athletes and expert voices across a range of sports,” Spain said in a recent news release. “Whether we’re spilling tea or talking ‘Ts’, we’re gonna give fans both loyal and new everything they need to keep up with the wild world of women’s sports.”

When she’s not busy with her podcast, Spain will have a large role with the new network. iHeartMedia plans regular women’s sports reports across its 500 radio stations in the U.S. and Spain will help anchor those reports.

Spain said she is still under contract part-time at ESPN, where she has hosted national radio shows and appeared on Around the Horn, SportsCenter and Highly Questionable through the years.

[iHeartMedia, Photo Credit: ESPN]