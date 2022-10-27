Nobody knows comebacks quite like Ryan Shazier after the former Ohio State Buckeyes and Pittsburgh Steelers star linebacker battled back from paralysis caused by a devastating on-field hit to walk again onto a football field under his own power just a few years later.

His tale is a comeback story for the ages, and now Shazier is getting behind the mic to help tell some of the other great comeback stories in sports.

This week, Shazier is launching a brand-new podcast called Don’t Call It A Comeback that will highlight the biggest and best comebacks in sports from the down-and-out underdogs to the resurgent stars.

“I’m honored to be behind the mic to talk with my personal heroes about their unbelievable and incredible stories and their lives in sports. Made for sports fans and novices alike, we will connect over the distinctly human experiences that each athlete brings to the table. For me personally, being able to create this podcast proves to me even more that a new chapter is always on the horizon, and you never know what positive opportunities await you,” Shazier said in a release.

Shazier will be working alongside co-host Dave Dameshek, a television writer and prominent sports radio personality.

Each week, the podcast will tackle one compelling comeback story from across the wide sports landscape, highlighting what makes that story unique by telling the highs, the lows, and the challenges as the subject battled back from adversity.

Having battled back from adversity himself, Shazier will undoubtedly be able to approach the stories from a unique angle.

[Don’t Call It A Comeback on Audible]