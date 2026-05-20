Credit: Road Trippin’

Road Trippin’ is launching a WNBA spinoff.

The podcast announced Tuesday the debut of Girls Tripp, a new show hosted by Allie Clifton and Jordan Robinson. The first episode drops Thursday at 11 a.m. ET and features four-time WNBA champion Cynthia Cooper, as well as ESPN’s lead WNBA announcer, Ryan Ruocco, it would appear.

Buckle up for a Girls Tripp! We are officially hitting the road with our brand new show Girls Tripp, hosted by Allie Clifton and Jordan Robinson. To kick things off, we’re joined by none other than the 4x WNBA Champ & W LEGEND, Cynthia Cooper! 🏀✨ Don’t miss the premiere this… pic.twitter.com/eDl5fmvj6u — Road Trippin’ Show (@RoadTrippinShow) May 19, 2026

Clifton joined Prime Video’s NBA broadcast team last summer as a sideline reporter after six years hosting Lakers coverage on Spectrum SportsNet, where she became the first woman to call a Lakers game in February 2024. This season, Prime Video named her the studio host for its WNBA coverage, where she anchors a team that includes Hall of Famers Cooper, Swin Cash, Candace Parker, and Teresa Weatherspoon. Prime Video is in the first year of an 11-year WNBA deal covering 31 regular-season games annually, one first-round playoff series, seven conference finals series, and three WNBA Finals.

Road Trippin‘ launched in 2017 with Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye recording episodes on Cavaliers road trips, with Clifton as co-host, and has since added Kendrick Perkins to the lineup. The show joined JJ Redick’s ThreeFourTwo Productions network in 2024, then partnered with Backyard Ventures and Rain Delay Media earlier this year to expand its independent footprint.

Girls Tripp is its first standalone spinoff.