After more than two years and almost 800 tweets, Bussin’ With the Boys finally got Rich Eisen to crack.

Eisen posted a cryptic message on X Monday, “Fun announcement/reveal that’s been a long time coming is happening at 7 p.m. ET tonight.”

Monday night, Bussin’ With the Boys posted a video with the message, “Ladies and Gentlemen, we got him @richeisen.”

The video showed some of the hundreds of tweets the podcast has sent, one a day since June 2022, all featuring a photo of Eisen. Former NFL players Will Compton and Taylor Lewan, who host the podcast, vowed to continue until Eisen agreed to appear.

Whether you want to call the barrage of tweets they posted great persistence, semi-stalking, or somewhere in between Eisen finally relented, appearing on the podcast out Tuesday morning.

Eisen confirmed the news with a simple X post, “Yep, it finally went down. Fun times.”

Yep. It finally went down. Fun times. https://t.co/S0hU8XysrF — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) August 12, 2024



The daily tweets had become a running joke between Eisen, Compton and Lewan, and he’d even hosted them on The Rich Eisen Show to explain the situation.

Sunday marked the 779th straight day with an Eisen post. As it turned out, it was the last one.

Day 779 tweeting a photo of @richeisen until he comes on the podcast pic.twitter.com/t2YFV9gfk8 — Bussin’ With The Boys (@BussinWTB) August 12, 2024



Eisen had said in the past he didn’t have any beef with Lewan and Compton, and seemed to hint that eventually he would get around to an appearance.

That day has finally come.

