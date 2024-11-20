It’s time for another episode of The Play-By-Play, Awful Announcing’s weekly sports media news podcast.
On the latest episode, Awful Announcing’s Brendon Kleen and Ben Axelrod discuss:
- Netflix’s Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson disaster.
- Warner Bros. Discovery’s settlement with the NBA and Inside the NBA being leased to ESPN.
- Sports media’s migration to Bluesky.
- Jon Gruden to Barstool Sports.
