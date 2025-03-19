It’s time for another episode of The Play-By-Play, Awful Announcing’s weekly sports media news podcast.
On the latest episode, Awful Announcing’s Brendon Kleen and Ben Axelrod discuss:
- The symbiotic relationship between NFL insiders and agents.
- Drafting the breakthrough sports media stars of the digital age.
- How exactly are we supposed to talk about Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson?
The Play-By-Play is available anywhere podcasts can be found, including Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music, as well as in video form on the Awful Announcing YouTube page. If you’re so inclined, please subscribe, rate, and review!