It’s time for another episode of The Play-By-Play, Awful Announcing’s weekly sports media news podcast.

On the latest episode, Awful Announcing’s Brendon Kleen and Ben Axelrod discuss:

The Play-By-Play is available anywhere podcasts can be found, including Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music, as well as in video form on the Awful Announcing YouTube page. If you’re so inclined, please subscribe, rate, and review!