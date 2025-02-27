It’s time for another episode of The Play-By-Play, Awful Announcing’s weekly sports media news podcast.
On the latest episode, The New Yorker‘s Jay Caspian Kang joins Ben Axelrod and Brendon Kleen to discuss his recent column on Stephen A. Smith’s presidential aspirations. Ben and Brendon also discuss:
- ESPN and Major League Baseball’s messy breakup.
- A review of Netflix’s Court of Gold docuseries about men’s basketball at the 2024 Summer Olympics.
- Richard Jefferson getting added to ESPN’s top NBA broadcast team for the NBA Finals.
- Brian Windhorst’s impending free agency.
