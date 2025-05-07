It’s time for another episode of The Play-By-Play, Awful Announcing’s weekly sports media news podcast.
On the latest episode, Awful Announcing’s Brendon Kleen and Ben Axelrod discuss.
- Expectations for Caitlin Clark’s second WNBA season.
- The latest happenings at Meadowlark Media.
- Amazon’s NBA hires and NBC’s nostalgia plays.
