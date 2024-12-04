It’s time for another episode of The Play-By-Play, Awful Announcing’s weekly sports media news podcast.
On the latest episode, Brendon Kleen and Ben Axelrod are joined by Awful Announcing managing editor Sean Keeley to discuss:
- Tom Brady’s Thanksgiving Day performance
- The reaction to Azeez Al-Shaair’s hit on Trevor Lawrence
- Speculation regarding Ohio State head coach Ryan Day’s job security
- The role the media played in the Chicago Bears firing Matt Eberflus
- Jon “Stugotz” Weiner’s new book
- Kai Cenat’s subathon
- Syracuse head coach Fran Brown
The Play-By-Play is available anywhere podcasts can be found, including Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music, as well as in video form on the Awful Announcing YouTube page. If you’re so inclined, please subscribe, rate, and review!