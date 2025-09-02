Credit: The Pat McAfee Show

Peter Schrager is a man of many talents and jobs these days in his first NFL season with ESPN.

While we’re still waiting to find out if he has an afternoon TV show in his future, the former NFL Network staple has announced a new weekly podcast, which he’ll be partnering on with ESPN and Omaha Productions.

During a Tuesday appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, the ESPN NFL analyst introduced The Schrager Hour.

“I’m gonna be recording a podcast,” he said on Tuesday. “I’m doing my own podcast with ESPN and Omaha. It’s gonna be called The Schrager Hour and we’re got a studio and everything.”

Schrager added that the guest on his first episode will be Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton.

A trailer episode for the podcast is currently up on the feed, providing a little more context for what the weekly show will be about.

“Every week, I’m going to bring you behind the scenes, share my stories from being on site at Monday Night Football, and hopefully make you feel like you’re on the inside and at the table where the real conversations in the NFL are happening,” he says. “We’ll also be joined by some of the game’s most influential voices, from coaches to players to broadcasters. Maybe I’ll just have on my diehard football friends from summer camp or high school in New Jersey.”

Add the podcast to the list of things Schrager is already doing with ESPN, including appearances on Get Up, First Take, The Pat McAfee Show, NFL Live, and SportsCenter. He shone in his analysis during the recent NFL Draft, and he’ll return to his sideline-reporting roots on Monday Night Football this season.