Peter King hasn’t done anything with Bill Belichick on Sirius XM’s Let’s Go! podcast.

The two had a falling out after Spygate, with the longtime columnist acknowledging in August 2023 that he hadn’t spoken to the former New England Patriots head coach in nearly two decades.

The Let’s Go! podcast has different segments, so it’s not like King is co-hosting them with Belichick or anything. When Jim Gray had his eyes set on the future Hall of Fame head coach turned media titan, King offered to step aside.

Appearing on the Awful Announcing Podcast, King recalled to host Brandon Contes that he told Gray to enter this with his eyes open, being that he hadn’t spoken to Belichick since 2006.

“He did not like my reporting on Spygate and I literally have not spoken to him,” King said. “And I said to him, ‘If you think it’s best that you need Bill and want to get somebody other than me, absolutely fine with me.’ I’d want to get Bill, too. And so, he said, ‘OK. Don’t worry about it. It’ll be fine.’ And that’s really the last I ever heard of it. So, whatever he did with Bill or whether he talked to him, I don’t even know; it’s not even my affair.”

King does a segment with Gray — and he does a segment with Maxx Crosby every week.

But not Belichick, who King says he had a good relationship with predating Spygate.

“I was in house in Massachusetts. I did an SI profile on him after, I think, the second Super Bowl,” said King. “I was in his house in Maryland, where he grew up. His mom said, ‘Would you like to see Bill’s room?’ I said, ‘Yes, in fact, I would.’ And I had a good relationship with him. Sometimes, in the course of doing your job, you call it the way you see it. Somebody disagrees, and you don’t have a relationship anymore. That’s just the way it goes.”

And that’s the way it’ll seemingly continue for the foreseeable future.

