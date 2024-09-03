Credit: 4th & 1

Like so many football fans, Cam Newton watched The Pat McAfee Show‘s live broadcast from a Dublin, Ireland pub before the Florida State-Georgia Tech game in awe and wonder at what was happening.

He came away from the experience inspired.

On the latest episode of his show 4th & 1, Newton admitted that seeing McAfee’s wild on-location show gave him the idea to do something similar.

“Pat McAfee, appreciate you,” said Newton. “Because content like this gives our platform even more relevance. Because he’s doing whatever he wants to do. Or he’s doing the things that he can do with the confines of what the network allows him to do. And that’s love right there.”

Newton asked co-host Omari “Peggy” Collins where he’d want to do a live program before admitting that he had a very clear idea himself.

“This year I want to go to an HBCU and shoot it live,” Newton said. “Everybody in my family went to an HBCU to go besides me. I had the experience to go to (North Carolina) Central. I had the experience to go to Howard. Just to catch the experience. But what if we just went to shoot ‘4th and 1’?

“I don’t want to go to no pub, I wanna go to an HBCU.”

Newton then tried to figure out which HBCU might be the best option for a live show before leaving it up to viewers and fans to tell them.

“We got’ bring the juice. And a little bit of gin too. I’m trying to tell ya — that’ll be a vibe,” said Newton.

As Newton noted, while he didn’t attend an HBCU, he has long been a supporter of them. His brother, Caylin Newton, played quarterback at Howard as well.