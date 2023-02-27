Last week, jack-of-all-media-trades Pat McAfee shared his very own “much to think about” social media post about his future regarding roles with College GameDay and WWE, not to mention FanDuel’s sponsorship of his show.

The post was accompanied by a photo of McAfee staring out at the ocean as he ponders the many questions about his life.

That quiet moment of peace might have been the last one he has for a while now that Brett Favre has followed through on his threat to sue McAfee for defamation.

McAfee initially tweeted a photo of a document that he was served with on Sunday. Then, on Monday, he shared the news on The Pat McAfee Show.

I have officially been served by Brett Favre#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/2O8fhU8dpe — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 27, 2023

“I’ve officially been served by Brett Favre,” said McAfee. “Came back from Hawaii to Indiana on Saturday. Slept. Woke up on Sunday. Lady at my front door. Open the door. ‘I am so sorry. I am a fan of the show. I just work for a company that was hired. These are for you.’

“It’s officially official. I have been served by Brett Favre. Here we go.”

McAfee then took a not-so-subtle shot at Favre’s lawyer, who said recently that the lawsuit is “going to cost Pat McAfee millions of dollars” and that “if it bankrupts him, then he will have learned his lesson.”

“I’ve learned a lot about these Southern folks. I’ve watched those Murdaugh documentaries on Netflix, and I guess there’s one on HBO Max. I’ll tell you what. Some of those powerful old whites are some real ******* gems, aren’t they? Talk about some of the biggest scumbags on Earth. I’m not saying anything about anybody in Mississippi. I’m just talking about Low Country over there in South Carolina.”

Later in the show, McAfee said that because of the lawsuit he now has Favre’s home address and might consider writing him a letter to ask “what are you doing?” McAfee also said that he is going to have to hire a lawyer to deal with the lawsuit, something he said he previously did not intend to do.

We are a progrum that reports news#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/ef4LJeffP4 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 27, 2023

“Excited to see how it all goes,” said McAfee. “Pretty excited about it. I don’t know if that’s a normal feeling that people get whenever they get sued. But I’m like actually intrigued on how the whole process…I take everything as a chance to learn.

“I don’t understand how any of it will work for them.”

Favre is also suing Fox Sports’ Shannon Sharpe and Mississippi state auditor Shad White over comments made regarding the former NFL quarterback’s alleged involvement in a welfare scandal that saw millions of dollars meant for the state’s poorest citizens redirected to Favre as well as his alma mater, the University of Sothern Mississippi, for the construction of a volleyball complex.

McAfee discussed the allegations against Favre on multiple occasions on his show, saying the Green Bay Packers legend was “stealing from poor people in Mississippi right now.”

Favre has denied any knowledge that he was aware of the money’s intended purpose. Mississippi Today’s reporting has included text messages from him as well as then-Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant that seem to paint a different picture.

McAfee has been pretty defiant over the lawsuit since it was announced, saying previously that “I’m excited to see how it goes. I’ll see you in court, pal.” Now he’s gotten his wish.

