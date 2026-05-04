Credit: Pablo Torre Finds Out

Over the past year-plus, former ESPN host Pablo Torre has established his bona fides as one of the pre-eminent investigative reporters covering sports through his podcast Pablo Torre Finds Out.

The show, produced by Meadowlark Media and licensed by The Athletic, has pioneered Torre’s “unboxing” form of sports storytelling, in which tension builds across a series of revelations about topics ranging from the NFLPA, legendary football coach Bill Belichick, the Epstein files, the NBA betting scandal, and allegations of salary-cap circumvention by the Los Angeles Clippers.

And in a crowning achievement coming off an impressive year, PTFO‘s series covering the Clippers and their potentially illicit pursuit of star forward Kawhi Leonard has won the show’s staff the 2026 Pulitzer Prize in Audio Reporting.

We are honored to have been named the winner of the 2026 Pulitzer Prize in Audio Reporting! pic.twitter.com/dFP6a9Zl0d — Pablo Torre Finds Out (@pablofindsout) May 4, 2026

Drawing on bankruptcy proceedings involving the environmental sustainability firm Aspiration and reporting from within the NBA, the nine-part PTFO series led to an ongoing NBA investigation into the Clippers.

The other finalists for the Audio Reporting prize were the New York Times team behind “The Protocol,” a series covering the history of youth gender medicine, and the Wall Street Journal team behind an investigation into a shooting on Camp Swamp Road in South Carolina and stand-your-ground laws.

Previously, PTFO won two Edward R. Murrow awards, was a finalist for a Peabody and a National Magazine Award, and was nominated for three Sports Emmys. Awful Announcing named Torre our Sports Media Person of the Year in 2025.

The show continues to explore new ground, most recently unearthing a donation from Jeffrey Epstein to the Harvard women’s rugby team.