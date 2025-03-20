Photo Credit: House of Maher

Ilona Maher has proven adept at a few things, including winning an Olympic medal and finishing runner-up on Dancing With the Stars.

Can she now find success with a podcast?

We will soon find out. Maher is launching a new podcast, House of Maher, with her sisters, Olivia and Adrianna. Premiering March 25, the weekly series will feature the three sisters discussing everything from Ilona’s growing celebrity status to pop culture and social media, with special guests joining the show.

The Mahers series joins Wave Sports & Entertainment’s growing podcast family. The company’s other podcasts include Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, Podcast P with Paul George, and The Right Time with Bomani Jones.

Wave Sports & Entertainment executive vice president Tunde St. Matthew-Daniel pointed to the Maher sisters’ substantial social media following, saying, “Ilona, Olivia, and Adrianna are already fan favorites due to their authentic and entertaining social media presence, and we’re excited to give fans an even closer look into their crazy but relatable world with this new digital series.”

Ilona Maher won a bronze medal with the United States in rugby sevens at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Ilona Maher and Tom Brady: the duo we never knew we needed. 🔥 #ParisOlympics (via IlonaMaher/IG) pic.twitter.com/pYqYGoW3RK — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) August 5, 2024



The 28-year-old Maher then finished runner-up (along with dance partner Alan Bersten) on Season 33 of Dancing With the Stars. She’s also appeared in a Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue.

Rugby star Ilona Maher posing with her Olympic medal for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Magazine pic.twitter.com/9RR4Fcq3yw — Women Posting W’s (@womenpostingws) August 31, 2024

Now, she’s adding “podcast host” to her resume — because why stop at just a few accomplishments?